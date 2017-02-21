Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Steelers' Porter pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in South Side 'scrum'
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter, right, arrives at Pittsburgh City Court with defense attorney Robert Del Greco, left, in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Del Greco says the linebackers coach will plead guilty to disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Updated 1 hour ago

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a summary count of disorderly conduct related to an East Carson Street fracas last month.

Originally charged with aggravated assault for grabbing the wrists of a Pittsburgh police officer, Porter's citation amounts to a traffic ticket and carries a $300 fine.

Porter's attorney, Robert Del Greco, called the Jan. 9 incident following the Steelers' playoff win over the Miami Dolphins a “chaotic scrum” in which 10 people “bull-rushed” Porter and pinned him against a parked car.

The incident was sparked by a bouncer's refusal to let Porter into The Flats, a bar along East Carson.

“At that time, Joey's reaction was to unintentionally and momentarily grab the wrists of a police officer,” Del Greco said. “He grabbed the wrists of the police officer not realizing he was a police officer, and he regrets it.”

The officer, Paul Abel, said during the minutes-long court proceeding that he did not agree with the dropping of the most serious charges, a move made by the Allegheny County District Attorney's office shortly after the incident.

“Apparently Officer Abel has a disagreement with them in that regard,” Del Greco said.

A public drunkenness charge also was dropped. Porter contends he was not drunk.

Del Greco declined to comment on whether he believed Porter was overcharged.

The original criminal complaint noted Porter argued with Abel following their initial contact, calling him a liar and saying, “I never touched you.” Del Greco said that's indicative that Porter was unaware he had grabbed an officer.

“(Only) after seeing the video did he realize he, in fact, touched (Abel) in the context of that scrum,” Del Greco said.

Porter did not speak before or after the proceedings.

Another of Porter's attorneys, Albert Veverka, said the NFL will conduct its own investigation. League officials have not yet reached out to Porter or seen the footage regarded by Abel's body-worn camera.

“We hope through reviewing the video, through what happened today, the NFL will take into account nobody was injured and this was what amounts to a traffic offense, and the NFL will act accordingly,” Veverka said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.