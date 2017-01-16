Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Steelers' rally set for Friday at Stage AE
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sharon Parker, of the North Side, (lower right) waves her Terrible Towel at a rally for the Steelers' upcoming playoff game against Kansas City, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Updated 15 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers got by the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night and are headed to Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

The winner punches a ticket to the Super Bowl.

To get fans ready for the game the Steelers are holding a rally on Friday at Stage AE on the North Shore. The team announced that Steelers alumni Kevin Greene, Hines Ward, Chris Hoke and Brett Keisel are expected to attend. Larry Richert, Steelers game day public address announcer, will emcee the event.

The Steeline Drumline group is also set to perform. And D.J. Steve Maffei Jr. will be on hand to provide music and throw out giveaways to the crowd.

According to the team, the first 1,000 fans will receive a giveaway item at the door.

The event is free and will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

