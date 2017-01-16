Steelers' rally set for Friday at Stage AE

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got by the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night and are headed to Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

The winner punches a ticket to the Super Bowl.

To get fans ready for the game the Steelers are holding a rally on Friday at Stage AE on the North Shore. The team announced that Steelers alumni Kevin Greene, Hines Ward, Chris Hoke and Brett Keisel are expected to attend. Larry Richert, Steelers game day public address announcer, will emcee the event.

The Steeline Drumline group is also set to perform. And D.J. Steve Maffei Jr. will be on hand to provide music and throw out giveaways to the crowd.

According to the team, the first 1,000 fans will receive a giveaway item at the door.

The event is free and will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.