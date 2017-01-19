Lead in Pittsburgh water samples down but still exceed EPA threshold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lead levels in Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority water samples decreased from six months ago but still exceed a key U.S. Environmental Protection Agency threshold, the authority reported Thursday.

Thirty of the 149 water samples voluntarily collected from homes in December had lead levels at or greater than 15 parts per billion, a threshold set by the EPA, said Will Pickering, PWSA spokesman.

PWSA's latest 90th percentile result, which will be reported to the EPA and included in annual water quality reports, is 18 parts per billion — down from 22 parts per billion from samples collected in May and June.

All samples were taken from homes that have, or are expected to have, lead service lines or plumbing, according to a PWSA news release. Samples were sent to an independent lab for analysis, then reviewed by the state's Department of Environmental Protection.

Lead service lines, which run from water mains to homes, are the primary source of the issue, the release said. The lines are owned by PWSA in public spaces and by homeowners in private spaces.

PWSA has been identifying and removing lead lines in public spaces, conducting studies to determine why lead levels have risen and identifying water treatment chemicals or modifications to the treatment plant that could reduce corrosion from lead pipes, the release said.

PWSA also is working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh to identify sources of financial assistance for homeowners to replace lead service lines, the release said.

PWSA cannot attribute the decrease in lead to a particular initiative at this point, Pickering said. Efforts by PWSA and customers to remove lead service lines or plumbing would not be reflected in these results.

Under an EPA mandate, PWSA will continue compliance testing every six months until the 90th percentile result is under 15 ppb for two consecutive rounds of testing.

