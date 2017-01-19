Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lead in Pittsburgh water samples down but still exceed EPA threshold
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Lead levels in Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority water samples decreased from six months ago but still exceed a key U.S. Environmental Protection Agency threshold, the authority reported Thursday.

Thirty of the 149 water samples voluntarily collected from homes in December had lead levels at or greater than 15 parts per billion, a threshold set by the EPA, said Will Pickering, PWSA spokesman.

PWSA's latest 90th percentile result, which will be reported to the EPA and included in annual water quality reports, is 18 parts per billion — down from 22 parts per billion from samples collected in May and June.

All samples were taken from homes that have, or are expected to have, lead service lines or plumbing, according to a PWSA news release. Samples were sent to an independent lab for analysis, then reviewed by the state's Department of Environmental Protection.

Lead service lines, which run from water mains to homes, are the primary source of the issue, the release said. The lines are owned by PWSA in public spaces and by homeowners in private spaces.

PWSA has been identifying and removing lead lines in public spaces, conducting studies to determine why lead levels have risen and identifying water treatment chemicals or modifications to the treatment plant that could reduce corrosion from lead pipes, the release said.

PWSA also is working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh to identify sources of financial assistance for homeowners to replace lead service lines, the release said.

PWSA cannot attribute the decrease in lead to a particular initiative at this point, Pickering said. Efforts by PWSA and customers to remove lead service lines or plumbing would not be reflected in these results.

Under an EPA mandate, PWSA will continue compliance testing every six months until the 90th percentile result is under 15 ppb for two consecutive rounds of testing.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.