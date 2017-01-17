Doyle plans to join fellow Democrats in boycotting Trump's inauguration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle on Tuesday joined a growing list of Congressional Democrats who will boycott this week's inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.

Doyle, D-Forest Hills, announced on Twitter: “I'm going to #StandWithJohnLewis. I won't attend the Inauguration on Friday.”

Doyle's decision appears to be linked to Trump's public spat with U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. Over the weekend, Lewis told NBC News he doesn't believe Trump is a “legitimate president.” Trump subsequently tweeted that Lewis was “all talk” and “no action.”

Doyle could not be reached for comment.

Nearly 60 House Democrats plan to boycott Trump's inauguration.

No Senate Democrats have announced such plans.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, has said he plans to attend the inauguration. He met Tuesday with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington to discuss concerns about the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. Casey also expressed a willingness to work with the incoming administration.

“Sen. Casey has deep respect for Rep. Lewis, someone whose actions over many years have moved our nation forward,” Casey spokeswoman Jacklin Rhoads said via email. “It is the right of any member of Congress to choose not to attend. Sen. Casey fought hard for a different outcome to the election, but his focus now is on working in Congress to fight for policies that raise incomes for Pennsylvanians and holding the Trump Administration accountable.”

Among House Democrats that Doyle joined in a boycott are Reps. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Jerrold Nadler of New York and Don Beyer of Virginia, who announced Monday that they will not attend Trump's swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol in response to the Trump-Lewis fracas. Reps. Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle and Robert Brady, all Philadelphia-area Democrats, also announced they plan to boycott.

“They're in heavily Democratic districts,” said G. Terry Madonna, political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, referring to the Phiiladelphia Democrats. “They are not going to pay a political price for this. Many of their constituents agree with them.”

According to Washington political news site Politico, it is common for congressmen to not attend inauguration ceremonies. Madonna said the amount of fanfare associated with congressmen skipping out on the inauguration this year can be attributed to redistricting, polarization and Democrats who aren't willing to accept the legitimacy of Trump's election and who strongly oppose the direction Trump plans to take the country.

“There isn't any doubt that Trump's lash back at Lewis in a wholly inappropriate way created this scenario now. That's given Democrats — over 40 of them — an opportunity to say they're standing behind a civil rights icon,” Madonna said.

Trump lashed out again Tuesday morning with a tweet that noted Lewis claimed Trump's inauguration would be the first he will have missed since coming to Congress in 1987. “WRONG (or lie)!” Trump tweeted, saying Lewis had skipped George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001.

Lewis' office on Tuesday confirmed he missed Bush's swearing-in.

“His absence at that time was also a form of dissent,” said spokeswoman Brenda Jones. “He did not believe the outcome of that election, including the controversies around the results in Florida and the unprecedented intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court, reflected a free, fair and open democratic process.”

Cohen said the hope and change associated with President Obama taking office eight years ago have been replaced by “fear and dread.”

“This president ‘semi-elect' does not deserve to be president of the United States,” Tennessee's Cohen said in a statement. “He has not exhibited the characteristics or the values that we hold dear. That Dr. (Martin Luther) King held dear. That John Lewis holds dear. And when he questioned the integrity of my friend, colleague and civil rights icon John Lewis, that crossed the Rubicon.”

Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the boycott and complaints, saying Democrats are sore losers who need to accept the results of the election and move on.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. The Associated Press contributed.