Hearing for Steelers' Porter continued until after season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A preliminary hearing for Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been postponed until after the end of the NFL season, court records show.

Originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon, the hearing — during which prosecutors likely will withdraw the most serious of six charges — was continued to Feb. 21.

Porter was charged with aggravated and simple assault, resisting arrest, trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness during a scuffle with police outside a South Side bar following the team's Jan. 8 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said last week he intends to withdraw the most serious charges: aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and defiant trespass. The charges likely will be withdrawn formally at the Feb. 21 hearing.

Mike Manko, spokesman for Zappala's office, said Tuesday the continuation stems from a defense postponement to which prosecutors consented.

The Steelers travel to Foxborough, Mass., this weekend to play the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game following a win Sunday in Kansas City.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.