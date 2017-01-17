Former Carnegie councilman appointed to Allegheny County Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Newly resigned Carnegie Council President Pat Catena was appointed to Allegheny County Council on Tuesday for the remainder of the year.

Council Democrats selected Catena in a closed-door meeting Monday evening after interviewing Catena and Frank Bruckner, a Scott Township commissioner.

The full county council voted unanimously to appoint Catena, who immediately took his seat on council.

Catena will fill the District 4 seat vacated by Michael Finnerty last month.

In November, voters will elect a permanent replacement to a four-year term that will begin in January.

Catena and Bruckner both plan to run for the full term, each told the Tribune-Review.

Catena served on Carnegie Council for about 11 years before resigning this month.

