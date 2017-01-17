Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County Council sets hearing on e-cigarettes
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Allegheny County Council has scheduled a public hearing for early February on proposed legislation to ban e-cigarettes in public places countywide.

The legislation, recommended by the county's Board of Health, could be the first of its kind in the state.

“We're going to have experts addressing both sides of the issue,” said Councilman John Palmiere, chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, which will soon consider the proposal.

Councilman James Ellenbogen said he wanted to get a legal opinion on whether council is allowed to create the legislation or it should be a state-level decision.

The public hearing is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Allegheny County Courthouse, Gold Room, 436 Grant St., Pittsburgh.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

