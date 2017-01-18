Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fitzgerald corrects comment on Allegheny County Jail population
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office acknowledged Wednesday that Fitzgerald misspoke during a Martin Luther King Jr. event Monday when he said the county's jail inmate population has fallen to “the lowest it's been since the jail was opened.”

The inmate population at the Allegheny County Jail has increased by 70 percent in 20 years.

The jail had 1,450 inmates when it opened in 1995, according to a November report produced at Fitzgerald's request by the University of Pittsburgh's Institute of Politics.

Its inmate population rose each year through 2010 and peaked above 2,500 in 2012, the year Fitzgerald took office.

The 16-story facility in Downtown is holding about 2,180 inmates this week, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said. She said the jail's January head count was the lowest it has been in 10 years.

Fitzgerald had intended to say the jail population has fallen to the lowest level since he became county executive, Downs said.

Fitzgerald made the statement in response to an inmate activist with a loudspeaker who interrupted him while he was speaking from the stage of the performing arts theater at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture in Downtown Pittsburgh.

No references to the jail or its inmate population were part of the event's official program, which included spoken and musical performances, blessings from faith-based leaders and calls by community leaders to make Western Pennsylvania more welcoming and inclusive for immigrants and minorities.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

