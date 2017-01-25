Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

In Western Pa. and beyond, sides settle in for fight over reproductive rights
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Marchers carrying portraits of influential women at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jayla Thompson 8, of New Castle, carries a candle across Kennedy Square in New Castle to light one of 1,000 luminaries when the Lawrence County chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child held the “Light a Candle for Life” Prayer Vigil Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Marchers cheer in solidarity on Grant Street during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Michelle McKnight, 37, of Portersville lights one of 1,000 luminaries in Kennedy Square in New Castle when the Lawrence County chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child held the “Light a Candle for Life” Prayer Vigil Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Marchers cheer in solidarity on Grant Street during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Barb Fleischer, 65, of New Castle lights one of 1,000 luminaries in Kennedy Square in New Castle when the Lawrence County chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child held the “Light a Candle for Life” Prayer Vigil Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Marchers cheer in solidarity in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A 1,000 luminaries light up Kennedy Square in New Castle when the Lawrence County chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child held the “Light a Candle for Life” Prayer Vigil Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Madison Korol, 14, of Wexford and Kayla Gonzalez, 15, of McCandless make a protest signs at the City County Building, downtown, for the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Western Pennsylvanians are rallying around women's issues as the Trump administration takes charge — but they're segregated into camps fueled by opposite agendas.

Pittsburgh officials estimated about 25,000 women and men marched Downtown on Saturday during an event coinciding with the reportedly 500,000-plus-strong March for Women in Washington. An anti-Trump tone permeated the demonstrations billed as feminist, "all-inclusive" and in support of women's rights.

"I'm not ovary-acting," read one protester's sign.

The night before, about 1,000 luminaries flickered against misty rain alongside a smaller, more somber group of men and women gathered at Kennedy Square along Highway 18 in New Castle, Lawrence County. The "Light for Life" prayer vigil mourned for aborted fetuses and ended with a service in the basement of St. Mary Mother of Hope Parish.

"They said the measure of a society is how they treat their most vulnerable," said Madeleine Robbins, 20, a student at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. She plans to join about 90 St. Vincent College students on one of 80 buses expected to bring more than 4,000 people from the region to Friday's March for Life, a national anti-abortion rally entering its 33rd year in Washington. "There's no one more vulnerable in our society than the unborn."

The clashing camps share at least one thing in common: Leaders of each say their movements are getting more energized, organized and intent on effecting change because of President Donald Trump.

Whose voice is louder?

Those who support legal abortion say they feel threatened by Trump's support to defund Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, and his pledge to appoint a conservative Supreme Court justice who might enable more states to restrict abortion access and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

Longtime anti-abortion activists are as enthusiastic as ever for the same reasons.

"I think right now we're in a better position than we've ever been," said Mary Katherine Scanlon, 84, of Aspinwall, who attended the first March for Life on Jan. 22, 1974, and has gone almost every year since. She's a bus captain for about 50 teens who plan to attend the march, departing early Friday from St. Mark's Catholic Church in Vienna. Washington County. "I hope that President Trump will be a positive force for our country."

In 2016, support for legal abortion reached its highest level in the two decades the Pew Research Center has tracked the issue, with 57 percent of American adults saying they support abortion in all or most cases.

"The majority of Americans, including those who supported Trump, they also support access to health care and Planned Parenthood and want abortion to stay legal in the United States," said Jessica Semler, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania.

Within a week of the election, Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Pennsylvania touted more than 200 new volunteers and a spike in individual donations. A "reproductive rights" rally drew a few hundred college students to the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland Sunday night.

"It's definitely a call to action for people not only in Pittsburgh but also across the country to get involved in reproductive rights in some capacity," said Frances Berger, 21, an organizer and spokeswoman for the University of Pittsburgh's American Association of University Women chapter.

But in recent years, anti-abortion supporters have proven to be some of the loudest and most influential voices in U.S. policymaking.

Surge in anti-abortion laws

Anti-abortion activists have netted numerous victories over the past decade.

Between 2011 and 2015, legislators in 32 states enacted a combined 338 abortion restrictions, according to the Washington-based, pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute. The group identifies Pennsylvania, along with Texas, Michigan and Missouri, as having the most stringent abortion laws.

"We haven't seen it wane," said Elizabeth Nash, senior policy analyst with the institute. "They have at the state level organized very well, and their voices are strong in the state capitols."

Columbus, Ohio-based Created Equal led an anti-abortion campaign that flew 70 tow banners and covered 5,200 miles, 18 cities and three battleground states, including Pennsylvania, before November's election.

This month, the GOP-controlled Kentucky Legislature kicked off the first abortion restriction of the year with a law that reduces its abortion ban to 20 weeks and requires women seeking abortions to view ultrasound scans with verbal descriptions of the fetus.

"It's almost like state legislators are looking for a bill that will challenge Roe v. Wade," Nash said.

State Rep. Kathy Rapp, a Warren County Republican who chairs the House Pro-Life Caucus, recently sent a memo seeking cosponsors for a bill she is reintroducing. The legislation — which among other provisions would reduce the ban on abortions from 24 to 20 weeks — seems likely to face an uphill battle to clear the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat and vocal proponent of Planned Parenthood.

"I would hope that the governor would examine this issue and look at just the results of the last election," Rapp said. "I do believe that the pro-life constituency played a major part in Pennsylvania voting for President Donald Trump."

Pre-Trump momentum

Anti-abortion efforts gained traction years before Trump became a presidential candidate — between 2010 and 2013, 70 U.S. abortion clinics closed, including six in Pennsylvania.

Anti-abortion activists have benefitted from an influx of Republican-controlled legislatures, lobbying by conservative and faith-based groups, and 2016's release of controversial videos purporting to expose nefarious activity by Planned Parenthood.

Franklin County state Rep. Paul Schemel and fellow Republican state Rep. Judy Ward of Blair County said they plan to renew an attempt to divert state funding from Planned Parenthood, despite the organization saying it does not spend public money on abortions.

Similar legislation is making its way through Congress.

Earlier this week, Trump reinstated a 1980s-era order that prohibits sending federal money to global relief organizations that provide medical abortions or information about them.

Among three men cited on Trump's short list for the Supreme Court vacancy is Alabama Judge William H. Pryor Jr., who has dismissed Roe v. Wade as "the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history."

"It's no secret" that Trump is a "pro-life president," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday during his first news conference.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.