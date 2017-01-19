Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to shooting call in Marshall-Shadeland
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A midday shooting Wednesday in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood left two men in jail, according to police.

Police responded shortly before 2 p.m. to multiple calls for shots fired near Woodland and California avenues and Boston Street, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

Officers arrived and spotted two men running down Boston Street. The men initially gave false names, Schaffer said, but they later were identified as Montez Evans and Davonte Hale, both 19.

Schaffer said that as police put Hale in the police vehicle, he tossed a bundle of heroin under the car. He also was carrying $330 and two cell phones, and Evans was found to have a bundle of heroin, cell phone and $240.

Police later found a shot-up Ford Explorer on California Avenue with more heroin inside, Schaffer said. Investigators believe Evans and Hale were in the SUV when someone opened fire, at which point they ran. Neither was injured, Schaffer said.

Both men are charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and false ID to law enforcement. Hale faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

