Allegheny

Steelers season-ticket holders steamed about Super Bowl ticket pickup policy
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer after a touchdown during the AFC wild card game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Some Steelers season ticket holders are upset about a twist in the team's Super Bowl lottery this year: Winners have to personally appear in Houston to get their tickets.

“What if I want to give them to a guy who sits with me, or what about a family member who wants to go?” said Mike Brandenburg, 53, of Monaca, a season ticket holder for nearly 20 years. “They never did that before.”

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the team wants to be sure tickets are used by loyal fans.

“Our policy regarding tickets is to discourage the tickets from ending up in the hands of brokers so that our loyal season ticket holders can have an opportunity to enjoy the amazing experience of being at a Super Bowl in which the Steelers are participating,” he said in an email.

The Steelers notified fans by email on Wednesday that they have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for the lottery through their team account.

Winners are eligible for the opportunity to buy two tickets ranging in face value from $900 to $1,100 to attend Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at Houston's NRG Stadium. Prices are set by the NFL.

If the Steelers win Sunday's AFC championship game against the New England Patriots, the team will automatically charge ticket holders' credit cards $2,200 and offer refunds if winners receive less expensive seats.

To get the tickets, winners must appear before the day of the Super Bowl with government-issued identification at NFL Super Bowl Headquarters, Embassy Suites, Houston-Downtown, according to the Steelers email.

However, Lauten said that was incorrect and that winners will be instructed to pick up their tickets at the Steelers team hotel. Only lottery winners will be told where the team is staying.

“Name changes are not permitted, no exceptions,” the email says. “Tickets must be picked up by the season ticket holder of record.”

Brandenburg said the lottery worked differently for Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, in 2011.

“I actually won the lottery for the Dallas Super Bowl, and they sent them to me FedEx,” he said. “I was planning on entering it, but now I don't know. I don't know if I can go.”

Brandenburg said he wasn't among the fans in Arlington forced to watch Super Bowl XLV on closed-circuit TVs because about 1,250 temporary seats in newly built Cowboys Stadium were deemed unsafe shortly before kickoff. The Steelers lost that game to Green Bay, 31-25.

At least seven people, including several who bought tickets through the Steelers lottery, sued, claiming the NFL defrauded them. It forced about 850 ticket holders to move to new seats and 400 others to standing-room areas where some could see the game only on TV.

Chris Walton, 50, of Cecil said she was one of the lottery winners for that game and had a great time. She's having second thoughts about this year's lottery.

“I'm going back and forth,” she said. “I don't want to be stuck with having to go down there to get the tickets. If something comes up, I'm screwed. As much money as we spend on season tickets, parking, food and drinks in (Heinz Field), you'd think they'd be more courteous to their fans in this event.”

Staff writer Chris Adamski contributed. Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

