Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh named one of 10 autonomous vehicle testing grounds
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:02 p.m.
Uber
An Uber-owned Ford Fusion drives itself along North Shore Drive in Pittsburgh. Uber began testing self-driving cars in the city weeks ago but confirmed the tests for the first time on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

Updated 16 hours ago

Pittsburgh and Penn State's Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute were named one of 10 federal proving grounds for the testing of autonomous vehicles.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced the designations Thursday. Federal designation as a proving ground does not mean Pennsylvania will get additional federal funding, but it would position the state for money that could become available, PennDOT spokeswoman Erin Waters-Trasatt told the Tribune-Review this month when the state transportation agency announced it had applied.

PennDOT's application, submitted in December, had included Pittsburgh, Penn State and the Pocono Raceway. The Pocono Raceway was not mentioned by Foxx in his announcement Thursday. In its application, PennDOT touted Pittsburgh's weather, hills, bridges, tunnels and “active bicycle culture” as real-world conditions that self-driving cars must master.

The 10 proving grounds are:

City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute

Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership

U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland

American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run in Michigan

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station in California

San Diego Association of Governments

Iowa City Area Development Group

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners

North Carolina Turnpike Authority

The 10 proving grounds were selected out of more than 60 applicants.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.