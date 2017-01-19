Pittsburgh named one of 10 autonomous vehicle testing grounds
Pittsburgh and Penn State's Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute were named one of 10 federal proving grounds for the testing of autonomous vehicles.
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced the designations Thursday. Federal designation as a proving ground does not mean Pennsylvania will get additional federal funding, but it would position the state for money that could become available, PennDOT spokeswoman Erin Waters-Trasatt told the Tribune-Review this month when the state transportation agency announced it had applied.
PennDOT's application, submitted in December, had included Pittsburgh, Penn State and the Pocono Raceway. The Pocono Raceway was not mentioned by Foxx in his announcement Thursday. In its application, PennDOT touted Pittsburgh's weather, hills, bridges, tunnels and “active bicycle culture” as real-world conditions that self-driving cars must master.
The 10 proving grounds are:
City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute
Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership
U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland
American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run in Michigan
Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station in California
San Diego Association of Governments
Iowa City Area Development Group
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners
North Carolina Turnpike Authority
The 10 proving grounds were selected out of more than 60 applicants.