Fans do their part to boost Steelers' spirits ahead of AFC title game

The scene was Stage AE, but the raucous crowd would have fit right in at another North Shore destination.

“Dee-fense! Dee-fense!”

Hundreds of fans packed into the entertainment venue on Friday evening for a pep rally ahead of the Steelers' AFC championship game matchup against the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

If there was a theme of the night, “Dee-fense” was it.

That and, of course, winning.

From the Steeline Drumline to former Steelers defensive lineman Brett Keisel leading the chants, cheers from the crowd seemingly rose loud enough to be heard in Foxborough. Autographs were signed and pictures taken, most notably of former Steelers such as Keisel, Kevin Green, Hines Ward, Chris Hoke and others who attended.

And fans were filled with a winning feeling, that yet again the Steelers would advance to the Super Bowl.

Only the Patriots stand in the their way.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at nsmallwood@tribweb.com.