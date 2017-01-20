Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Fans do their part to boost Steelers' spirits ahead of AFC title game
Nate Smallwood | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The scene was Stage AE, but the raucous crowd would have fit right in at another North Shore destination.

“Dee-fense! Dee-fense!”

Hundreds of fans packed into the entertainment venue on Friday evening for a pep rally ahead of the Steelers' AFC championship game matchup against the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

If there was a theme of the night, “Dee-fense” was it.

That and, of course, winning.

From the Steeline Drumline to former Steelers defensive lineman Brett Keisel leading the chants, cheers from the crowd seemingly rose loud enough to be heard in Foxborough. Autographs were signed and pictures taken, most notably of former Steelers such as Keisel, Kevin Green, Hines Ward, Chris Hoke and others who attended.

And fans were filled with a winning feeling, that yet again the Steelers would advance to the Super Bowl.

Only the Patriots stand in the their way.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at nsmallwood@tribweb.com.

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers fan Jim Gasper, of Brighton Heights, carries his grandchild, Adeline Edwards, 1, of Norfolk, Va., during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
D.J. Steve Maffei Jr. gets Steelers fans excited during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans Amar Gilmore, 11, of the South Side and Zy'elle Gilmore, 4, of the South Side watch during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steeline Drumline member Zane McCollum, 26, of Monroeville, fists bumps another drumlins member backstage during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, joined by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, get the crowd excited during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
D.J. Steve Maffei Jr. throws Steelers fans terrible towels during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Former Steeler Brett Keisel speaks to the crowd during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Former Steeler Brett Keisel reacts to a video during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Former Steeler Hines Ward laughs before speaking to the crowd during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Former Steeler Hines Ward signs autographs during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Former Steelers pose for a photo during a pep rally ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Patriots at Stage AE on the North Shore on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
