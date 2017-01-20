Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Bellevue man convicted in Manchester killing
Megan Guza | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A judge convicted a Bellevue man of third-degree murder and weapons charges Friday morning, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

Rashawn Austin, 20, was arrested in May 2015 on charges he fatally shot 30-year-old Derrick Owens a month earlier in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.

The shooting happened as Owens stood outside his vehicle just before 9 p.m. April 24 on Columbus Avenue.

Police at the time said there were at least three other people in the vehicle, and it appeared the gunman walked up to the car, fired one shot and kept walking.

The conviction comes after Austin's non-jury trial earlier this week before Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.