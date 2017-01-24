Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Rivers Casino wants to build $51.5M 'four diamond' luxury hotel in Pittsburgh
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Submitted
A rendering of the $51.5 million luxury hotel Rivers Casino wants to build on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Updated less than a minute ago

Representatives of Rivers Casino laid out plans Tuesday to build a $51.5 million luxury hotel that will connect to the North Shore casino.

Craig Clark, general manager of Rivers, said he hopes to start construction in late spring and finish in 13 to 16 months. He described the project as a “four diamond” hotel, which means it will offer high-end cuisine, drinks and full guest services such as ironing and clothes laundering.

“It's really completing the destination casino that we've always wanted to do, and now is the time to do it,” Clark said after briefing the Pittsburgh Planning Commission. “The market's been fairly stable these last few years, and this gives us the opportunity to grow, especially that destination business.”

The seven-story hotel on vacant property between the casino and Carnegie Science Center will include a restaurant, bar and fitness center on the first floor with 221 rooms and suites on upper floors. Two suites will have access to a rooftop terrace.

A two-story lobby on the ground floor will provide public access from Casino Drive to a riverfront trail along the Ohio. Rivers also plans sidewalk access to the river between the hotel and science center.

It plans to build a spa in existing space inside the casino.

Clark said the casino has not determined whether it will operate the hotel or seek third-party management. In either case, the hotel will carry the Rivers name, he said.

“In the next few weeks, we will be making that determination,” he said.

Guests will park in an existing garage, which has 3,737 spaces and at least 241 spots open at all times, according to casino officials.

The hotel will not feature slot machines or other gambling devices, which means people under age 21 can enter. State law prohibits anyone under 21 from entering a casino.

Pittsburgh City Council in December cleared the way for Rivers to proceed with the hotel by vacating property known as a paper street next to the casino. Rivers will pay the city $217,000 for the property, according to council's legislation.

City and Rivers officials said the action was unrelated to the casino's agreement to pay the city $10 million this year in lieu of a local shares tax. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2016 ruled that the tax paid to municipalities hosting a casino was unconstitutional.

Mayor Bill Peduto announced the financial agreement one day after council voted to vacate the property.

“There is no connection at all, and they were explicitly independent,” said Kevin Acklin, Peduto's chief of staff and chairman of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's board of directors. “The casino had a proposal for a hotel, and they went through the regular process for vacating the city property.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.