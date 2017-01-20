Pittsburgh International sees busiest year since 2008
This past year was the busiest for Pittsburgh International Airport in nearly a decade, airport officials said Friday.
The airport ended the year with more than 8.3 million passengers — up 2.2 percent from 2015, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates the Findlay airport.
It also was the biggest year-over-year traffic increase since 2010 and the busiest year at the airport since 2008, when more than 8.7 million passengers traveled through, officials said."The community is taking note of recent airport improvements and airlines and airport stakeholders on a national level also are responding. We know there's more work to do, but we feel we have turned a corner," Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a prepared statement.The airport's bond rating was raised in December to an A from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, officials said.