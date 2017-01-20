Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International sees busiest year since 2008
Theresa Clift | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
The Delta landside check-in counter at the Pittsburgh International Airport Monday Aug. 8, 2016.

Updated 9 hours ago

This past year was the busiest for Pittsburgh International Airport in nearly a decade, airport officials said Friday.

The airport ended the year with more than 8.3 million passengers — up 2.2 percent from 2015, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates the Findlay airport.

It also was the biggest year-over-year traffic increase since 2010 and the busiest year at the airport since 2008, when more than 8.7 million passengers traveled through, officials said.“The community is taking note of recent airport improvements and airlines and airport stakeholders on a national level also are responding. We know there's more work to do, but we feel we have turned a corner,” Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a prepared statement.The airport's bond rating was raised in December to an A from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, officials said.Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.