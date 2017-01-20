Whitehall man sentenced for fatal accident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Whitehall man will spend 11½ to 23 months in prison and serve five years' probation for his role in 2015 fatal crash.

Colin Kenney, 23, was sentenced Friday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth Lazzara.

Kenney pleaded guilty in October to homicide by vehicle and DUI in connection with the death of Joseph Fanzo, 68, of Baldwin Borough.

Allegheny County Police said Kenney was behind the wheel of his 2012 Mustang when he crossed the center line on Brownsville Road and crashed head-on into a southbound 2002 Subaru Legacy being driven by Fanzo.

Fanzo was thrown from his car in the crash, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A witness who had been driving behind Fanzo's car said he noticed the Mustang was smoking, so he pulled Kenney out. Kenney identified himself to the witness and said he had severe injuries to both legs, according to a criminal complaint.

A blood test on Kenney determined his blood alcohol content was 0.095 percent, above the state's limit for driving of 0.08 percent.

Kenney pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes in exchange for prosecutors withdrawing five other DUI charges and changing the homicide charge from homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

District Attorney's Office spokesman Mike Manko said even though Kenney consented to have his blood drawn and tested, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying police need a warrant for blood samples led his office to change the homicide by vehicle while DUI charge and drop DUI charges that were linked specifically to Kenney's blood alcohol content. Kenney pleaded guilty to a general impairment charge, Manko said.