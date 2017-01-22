Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police shoot Larimer homeowner dead during reported robbery
Wes Venteicher | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A screen door is taken away during the Pittsburgh police's investigation of the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Finley Street in Larimer on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Finley Street home in Larimer owned by Christopher Thompkins; police shot and killed Thompkins, 57, while responding to a reported burglary early in the morning Jan. 22, 2017.
County workers remove a door from the Finley Street home in Larimer where police shot and killed homeowner Christopher Thompkins, 57, while responding to a reported burglary early in the morning Jan. 22, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Finley Street in Larimer on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh acting police Chief Scott Schubert oversees the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Finley Street in Larimer on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Pittsburgh police say officers shot and killed a Larimer homeowner during a reported burglary early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Finley Street about 4 a.m., according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler. When officers tried to enter the house from the front porch, someone inside began shooting in their direction, Toler said. Officers returned fire, killing the 57-year-old man who owned the house.

It is unclear from what police have said whether the homeowner fired the shots or another person did. Toler said a male suspect is in police custody. He has not been arrested, although charges are expected to be filed, she said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the homeowner as Christopher Thompkins. County assessment records indicate Thompkins bought the home in 2011.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, Toler said.

“As with standard protocol, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave,” Toler said. “There is an ongoing investigation with oversight of the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Additional information will be released by the bureau at the appropriate time.”

Toler said the pair are patrol officers from Zone 5. One of the men has been on the force 7- 12 years and the other for 4- 12 years. Both were in uniform during the shooting, Toler said.

No officers were injured during the incident, Toler said.

Pittsburgh police would not identify the officers until the investigation is complete. Acting Chief Scott Schubert declined comment while at the scene Sunday afternoon.

District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said the office had no comment.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, and Beth Pittinger, executive director of the Citizens Police Review Board, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officers in police-involved shootings are not interviewed until 48 hours after the incident, Toler said.

Police were trying to determine whether video cameras at the front and rear entrances of the house recorded footage of the shooting, Toler said. Three other people — including an elderly woman — who live in the house were home at the time of the shooting, she said.

Police on Sunday removed for evidence a front screen door that had six to eight holes. It was unclear whether the holes were the result of the shooting. There were no holes in the front door.

There also were no visible bullet holes in the front of the house.

George Phillips, 65, a former Pittsburgh police officer who lives on the 500 block of Finley, said he awoke to the sound of seven or eight gun shots.

Phillips said he chatted often with Thompkins about sports and about Thompkins' cars — a Jaguar and, more recently, a BMW. He said Thompkins dressed nicely and was often home.

“He never bothered with anybody. His house was immaculate,” Phillips said.

He said he has lived in the neighborhood more than 30 years. He said the street, blocks away from Washington Boulevard, is normally quiet and safe.

“I've even been known to sleep on the porch on hot, hot nights,” Phillips said.

Other neighbors, who did not want to be identified, said gunshots sometimes can be heard in the distance from nearby Homewood but otherwise described the area as quiet.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wventeicher@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.