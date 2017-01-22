Pittsburgh police shoot Larimer homeowner dead during reported robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police say officers shot and killed a Larimer homeowner during a reported burglary early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Finley Street about 4 a.m., according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler. When officers tried to enter the house from the front porch, someone inside began shooting in their direction, Toler said. Officers returned fire, killing the 57-year-old man who owned the house.

It is unclear from what police have said whether the homeowner fired the shots or another person did. Toler said a male suspect is in police custody. He has not been arrested, although charges are expected to be filed, she said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the homeowner as Christopher Thompkins. County assessment records indicate Thompkins bought the home in 2011.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, Toler said.

“As with standard protocol, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave,” Toler said. “There is an ongoing investigation with oversight of the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Additional information will be released by the bureau at the appropriate time.”

Toler said the pair are patrol officers from Zone 5. One of the men has been on the force 7- 1⁄ 2 years and the other for 4- 1⁄ 2 years. Both were in uniform during the shooting, Toler said.

No officers were injured during the incident, Toler said.

Pittsburgh police would not identify the officers until the investigation is complete. Acting Chief Scott Schubert declined comment while at the scene Sunday afternoon.

District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said the office had no comment.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, and Beth Pittinger, executive director of the Citizens Police Review Board, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officers in police-involved shootings are not interviewed until 48 hours after the incident, Toler said.

Police were trying to determine whether video cameras at the front and rear entrances of the house recorded footage of the shooting, Toler said. Three other people — including an elderly woman — who live in the house were home at the time of the shooting, she said.

Police on Sunday removed for evidence a front screen door that had six to eight holes. It was unclear whether the holes were the result of the shooting. There were no holes in the front door.

There also were no visible bullet holes in the front of the house.

George Phillips, 65, a former Pittsburgh police officer who lives on the 500 block of Finley, said he awoke to the sound of seven or eight gun shots.

Phillips said he chatted often with Thompkins about sports and about Thompkins' cars — a Jaguar and, more recently, a BMW. He said Thompkins dressed nicely and was often home.

“He never bothered with anybody. His house was immaculate,” Phillips said.

He said he has lived in the neighborhood more than 30 years. He said the street, blocks away from Washington Boulevard, is normally quiet and safe.

“I've even been known to sleep on the porch on hot, hot nights,” Phillips said.

Other neighbors, who did not want to be identified, said gunshots sometimes can be heard in the distance from nearby Homewood but otherwise described the area as quiet.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wventeicher@tribweb.com.