Allegheny

Man bites off another man's ear in East Liberty during argument over Trump

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

A man bit off another man's ear Monday morning when an argument about President Donald Trump turned physical, Pittsburgh police said.

A 30-year-old man told police he had been assaulted by a man he knows at his Amber Street apartment in East Liberty, police said. While arguing about Trump, the suspect bit off the victim's right ear, police said.

The victim ran to a nearby gas station on Baum Boulevard about 6:45 a.m. to seek help. Paramedics transported the victim to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities recovered the victim's ear in the apartment.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate.

