Allegheny

Allegheny County deputy sheriff sergeant charged with assault following domestic incident

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

A deputy sheriff sergeant with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office has been placed on paid administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence incident at his Bridgeville home, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Bridgeville police arrested Curtis Sowder, 28, early Sunday morning and charged him with assault, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sowder was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and released later Sunday after posting bail.

Sowder is a seven-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office declined further comment, citing an investigation into the matter.

