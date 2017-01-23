McKeesport woman admits to killing husband

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McKeesport woman on Monday pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her husband while he was attempting to serve her a protection from abuse order, the Allegheny County District Attorney's office announced.

Patricia Katchur, 56, admitted responsibility for the third-degree murder of Christopher Katchur, 52, on May 13, 2015, according to the DA's office. She was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Hours before being shot, Christopher Katchur obtained the emergency order against his wife.

According to police reports, Patricia Katchur left the couple's Orchard Street home after a fight with her husband several days earlier. Police said she returned on the day of the shooting with two guns and broke a window to get inside the house.

Police said Christopher Katchur found his wife sleeping and woke her, demanding she leave. He walked outside and sat on the front steps, where he was shot.

Katchur attempted to serve the order instead of having a police officer or constable do so. A spokesman for District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has said anyone can serve a protection from abuse order.