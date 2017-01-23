Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

McKeesport woman admits to killing husband

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A McKeesport woman on Monday pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her husband while he was attempting to serve her a protection from abuse order, the Allegheny County District Attorney's office announced.

Patricia Katchur, 56, admitted responsibility for the third-degree murder of Christopher Katchur, 52, on May 13, 2015, according to the DA's office. She was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Hours before being shot, Christopher Katchur obtained the emergency order against his wife.

According to police reports, Patricia Katchur left the couple's Orchard Street home after a fight with her husband several days earlier. Police said she returned on the day of the shooting with two guns and broke a window to get inside the house.

Police said Christopher Katchur found his wife sleeping and woke her, demanding she leave. He walked outside and sat on the front steps, where he was shot.

Katchur attempted to serve the order instead of having a police officer or constable do so. A spokesman for District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has said anyone can serve a protection from abuse order.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.