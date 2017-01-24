In Beechview, a welcome sign for everyone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While there is no shortage of bridges in Pittsburgh, a Beechview woman has begun building a few of her own, figuratively speaking.

In December, Denise Whetzel started to give away colorful yard signs in her neighborhood with a welcoming message: “No matter where you're from, we're glad you're our neighbor.” What makes the signs unique is that the message is written not only in English but Spanish and Arabic as well.

“With all the fearful and hateful rhetoric around the election,” she said, “I wanted to do something.”

Beechview is home to more Latinos than any other Pittsburgh neighborhood, according to U.S. Census statistics. The Las Palmas IGA grocery is at the heart of its business district, and a Cinco de Mayo festival has been held in the neighborhood the past two years.

But with the exposure of hate crimes across the U.S. since the November election, and several incidents targeting Latinos in Beechview and Brookline in recent years, Whetzel felt compelled to say something.

“I was searching to put up some kind of flag in my yard,” she said, explaining that she saw a story from her native Wisconsin about a church group giving away the signs. She quickly tracked down the source — Immanuel Mennonite church in Harrisonburg, Va., which created a downloadable PDF image of the blue, orange and green sign based on a handpainted black-and-white sign the church erected last year.

The church's sign quickly grew in popularity and can be found in several states, including Pennsylvania, where they've popped up in State College, among other places.

Whetzel created a GoFundMe page in November and raised enough money to print 50 signs the next month. She began giving them away for free but asked for a $10 donation per sign to keep the project rolling. By mid-January, she had given away almost all of them and had raised enough money to print 61 more.

“It's been really inspiring, the positive response to the signs,” she said.

Developer Daniel Berkowitz, who owns several properties in the neighborhood and has placed signs in front of some of them, said Whetzel asked him to partially sponsor the project and he “happily” agreed.

“The general feedback has been very positive and has also put many of my Latino residents at ease given the larger national conversations that can be concerning to them,” he said.

Residents on a Beechview community Facebook page began asking where they could get signs for their yards, and passersby have stopped to take photos and compliment homeowners with the signs.

“My neighbors love it,” said Adriana Garcia-Becerra. “I have a lot of bilingual friends who have stopped and asked about the sign. I've also had a couple Latino children tell me, ‘Cool sign.'”

And while the Spanish portion of the sign appeals directly to Beechview's Latino population, the Arabic translation is important to some, as well.

“I don't know much about the Islamic religion, but I treat Muslims just like I try to treat everyone else: as a human being who deserves my respect unless they prove otherwise,” said Beechview resident Bryan Szymanski, who has a sign in his yard.

Whetzel said the project was initially just for her neighbors, but it doesn't have to stop there, she said.

“I think it would be really cool if it went bigger than my neighborhood,” she said.

The project has received sponsorship from the newly formed nonprofit Beechview Revitalization Advisory Group, of which Whetzel is a member, so donations for the signs are now tax deductible, she said.

“I think it's great to see the neighbors coming together like this,” said Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, whose district includes Beechview. “Particularly in a time when politics and fear have been used to divide us.”

Beechview resident Kate Dobak saw the signs on Facebook and contacted Whetzel to get one for her yard.

“I just thought it was a great way to show neighborly solidarity, make people who chose to move here feel validated that the chose a good neighborhood to call home,” she said.

Matt Neistein is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.