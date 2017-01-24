Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Marathon organizers unveil new courses

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Runners start the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 1, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

The signature events of this year's Pittsburgh Marathon weekend will have a distinct sports feel.

Officials with Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon Inc. (P3R) unveiled new marathon and half-marathon courses Tuesday morning that include stretches along the North Shore that pass PNC Park and Heinz Field. The half-marathon also passes PPG Paints Arena in Uptown.

The biggest change is that runners will not cross the Clemente, Rachel Carson and Warhol bridges. Construction forced organizers to alter the course, officials said.

The courses for the May 7 races, however, remain largely unchanged.

Full and half-marathon runners will begin on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street and run through the Strip District. After passing the stadiums, runners will swing by the Carnegie Science Center and Rivers Casino before crossing the West End Bridge. The full marathon course then should be familiar to runners.

After crossing the Birmingham Bridge, half-marathon runners will continue onto Fifth Avenue into Uptown rather than take the steady climb on the Boulevard of the Allies past Duquesne University.

The finish line for the 26.2- and 13.1-mile races remains on the Boulevard of the Allies, between Wood Street and Market Square.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.