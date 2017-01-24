Pittsburgh Marathon organizers unveil new courses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The signature events of this year's Pittsburgh Marathon weekend will have a distinct sports feel.

Officials with Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon Inc. (P3R) unveiled new marathon and half-marathon courses Tuesday morning that include stretches along the North Shore that pass PNC Park and Heinz Field. The half-marathon also passes PPG Paints Arena in Uptown.

The biggest change is that runners will not cross the Clemente, Rachel Carson and Warhol bridges. Construction forced organizers to alter the course, officials said.

The courses for the May 7 races, however, remain largely unchanged.

Full and half-marathon runners will begin on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street and run through the Strip District. After passing the stadiums, runners will swing by the Carnegie Science Center and Rivers Casino before crossing the West End Bridge. The full marathon course then should be familiar to runners.

After crossing the Birmingham Bridge, half-marathon runners will continue onto Fifth Avenue into Uptown rather than take the steady climb on the Boulevard of the Allies past Duquesne University.

The finish line for the 26.2- and 13.1-mile races remains on the Boulevard of the Allies, between Wood Street and Market Square.