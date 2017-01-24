Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Ear-biting victim: Drunken man feared Trump deportation

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A man who Pittsburgh police say had his ear bitten off - during an argument about President Donald Trump - says his drunken roommate attacked him after saying he feared being deported to Mexico.

Police and the bite victim, 30-year-old Marco Ortiz, haven't identified the suspect. He was still being sought Tuesday.

Ortiz told reporters the other man was drunk and angry about not having winning lottery tickets, then attacked him after expressing fears he'll be deported. Ortiz says the man has been his roommate for about six months and is in the country legally.

Ortiz says he ran to a gas station for help about 6:45 a.m. Monday after the man grabbed knife and threatened to kill him.

Ortiz says the men had been out drinking together before he was attacked.

Related Content
Man bites off another man's ear in East Liberty during argument over Trump
A man bit off another man's ear Monday morning when an argument about President Donald Trump turned physical, Pittsburgh police said. A 30-year-old man told police ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.