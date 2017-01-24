Ear-biting victim: Drunken man feared Trump deportation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man who Pittsburgh police say had his ear bitten off - during an argument about President Donald Trump - says his drunken roommate attacked him after saying he feared being deported to Mexico.

Police and the bite victim, 30-year-old Marco Ortiz, haven't identified the suspect. He was still being sought Tuesday.

Ortiz told reporters the other man was drunk and angry about not having winning lottery tickets, then attacked him after expressing fears he'll be deported. Ortiz says the man has been his roommate for about six months and is in the country legally.

Ortiz says he ran to a gas station for help about 6:45 a.m. Monday after the man grabbed knife and threatened to kill him.

Ortiz says the men had been out drinking together before he was attacked.