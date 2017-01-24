Pittsburgh will pay $250K to cover 'loose ends' for bicentennial fest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh will pick up a $250,000 tab for transportation and food and drink expenses at events in 2016 marking the 200th anniversary of the city's incorporation,

City Council on Tuesday approved payment by an 8-1 vote.

Councilwoman Darlene Harris of Spring Hill voted no, saying she was told bicentennial events would be funded through private donations.

“My understanding was there would be no city money used,” she said. “Now they're asking for $250,000 that could be used in communities and to pave streets.”

City Budget Director Sam Ashbaugh said the Pittsburgh Bicentennial Commission raised $1.5 million from foundations and individuals. He said the $250,000 represented outstanding bills.

The city will pay Anderson Coach and Travel bus company $120,000 for busses and shuttles to transport visitors to various city attractions, Ashbaugh said. The remaining $130,000 is going to the North Side's Levy Restaurants for food and beverages during various events, he said.

“The goal was to raise all of the money from private and non-governmental sources,” Ashbaugh said. “That's what they tried to do. Now that the projects and events have concluded we're just tying up loose ends.”

Mayor Bill Peduto, in announcing the bicentennial in January 2016, said some public money would be needed to fund events. He said the amount would depend on how much came in through private donations.

Pittsburgh kicked off the bicentennial on March 18 in the City-County Building, Downtown, with a display of archives including the city's charter dating to 1816.

Other “signature events” included a parade along Liberty Avenue in July featuring relatives of former city mayors and “Energy Flow” during Light Up Night in November, an art display featuring 27,000 LED lights on the Rachel Carson bridge over the Allegheny River.

About 300 smaller events were hosted through the year by community groups and individuals in city neighborhoods.