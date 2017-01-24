Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania to sell five camp properties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is shuttering and selling off five of its nine camp properties after determining not enough girls are using them and they cost too much to maintain.

The camps have been taking in about $600,000 in annual revenue while racking up nearly $2 million in expenses, the organization's officials said in an alert announcing the looming closures. About 13 percent of the nonprofit's 22,000 young members have been going to the camps, or fewer than 3,000 girls.

“Our goal is to deliver the amazing benefits of outdoor experiences in Girl Scouts to more girls in Western Pennsylvania while using council resources wisely,” Patricia Burkart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, the local affiliate of Girl Scouts of the USA, said in the alert emailed to members Monday and posted online.

Five properties will close on March 31 and be sold:

• Camp Elliott in Volant, Lawrence County;

• Camp Curry Creek in Brockway, Jefferson County;

• Camp Resting Waters in Kane, McKean County;

• Camp Roy Weller in Preston County, West Virginia; and

• Camp Singing Hills in Oil City, Venango County.

The nonprofit will continue to run resident summer camp programs at Conshatawba in Cambria County, Hawthorne Ridge in Erie County and Skymeadow in Armstrong County.

Camp Redwing in Butler County will remain open, but no longer will it offer resident camps, officials said. Instead, the site will be available year-round to use for a day camp, troop camping or weekend events.

Upgrades will be made to the surviving camps, officials said, such as plans to build a new barn at Camp Skymeadow to take “full advantage of its miles of beautiful woodland trails.”

The closures followed a review of camp usage and financial data by an advisory team made up of volunteers from each camp, the board's property committee and council staff.

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania's membership spans 27 counties across Western Pennsylvania, from Greene to Erie and Beaver to Clearfield. It has a 20-member board, 100 full-time employees and more than 11,500 adult volunteers.

As a whole, the organization took in $10.1 million in revenue in 2014 and ended its 2014 fiscal year at more than $300,000 in the red, the latest Internal Revenue Service filings show.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.