Uber donates $10K, free transportation to Pittsburgh women's shelter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Uber on Tuesday announced a $10,000 cash donation to the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh for client transportation in 2017.

Uber spokeswoman Shari Shapiro said company officials agreed to the donation after Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman of Squirrel Hill suggested it.

“At Uber our goal is to improve transportation for everyone, making it more affordable and reliable,” Shapiro said. “The last thing we want (women's center clients) to worry about is how to get to the shelter and how to get to the many appointments they need.”

Nicole Molinaro Karaczun, the center's chief program officer, said it budgeted $10,000 this year for transportation. The donation will free up money for things like bed linens and food for shelter residents, she said.

She said the shelter averages about 500 woman and children each year.

“This is money that we really need in other areas,” she said, thanking Uber. “We have so many other needs.”

Under the agreement, shelter employees will call Uber when a client needs a ride either to the shelter or to an appointment. They will pick up riders headed to the shelter after a domestic problem only if they are in a safe location such as a police station.

Gilman praised the ride-share company as a good corporate citizen.

“As Pittsburgh moves to a new economy and brings on new corporate partners we have to make sure we work together,” he said.