Allegheny

Alcosan allocates $1M for low-income families' sewer bills
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Alcosan and McKees Rocks Bridge aerial photograph from Monday, September 22, 2014.

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority on Tuesday revealed details of its Clean Water Assistance Fund.

The fund launched Jan. 1 and is intended to help low-income families afford their increasing sewer bills.

Alcosan put nearly $1 million into the fund for 2017. Eligible families can receive $30 per quarter, $120 per year, toward their sewer bill.

Alcosan raised rates 11 percent this year, the fourth annual increase in a row. Average annual charges jumped from about $376 last year to about $417 this year. In 2013, before the authority started increasing rates, average customers paid about $261 a year.

Families that make no more than 150 percent of the federal poverty level can qualify. The federal poverty level for a family of four is $24,300, so a family of four making $36,450 would be eligible. Click here to see if you're eligible.

Those thresholds are expected to change next month.

Alcosan hired Dollar Energy to manage the fund. Families wishing to participate can make an appointment with one of the social service agencies that work with Dollar Energy and bring a copy of a water or sewer bill with Alcosan charges, Social Security numbers for the household and proof of income.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.

