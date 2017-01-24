Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Family of Pittsburgh homeowner killed by police tells mayor they're 'heart-broken'
Tom Fontaine | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto answers questions from reporters Tuesday about his meeting with the family of a Larimer homeowner shot and killed by Pittsburgh police. Peduto was attending a talk hosted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Point Park University's Center for Media Innovation.
Jeremy Boren | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto talks to students Tuesday at the Point Park University Center for Media Innovation. After the event, Peduto talked to reporters about his meeting with the family of a Larimer homeowner shot and killed by Pittsburgh police.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto met privately Tuesday with family members and close friends of a Larimer man who was shot to death early Sunday by city police investigating a break-in at the man's home.

“Emotionally, they're heart-broken,” Peduto told reporters following an appearance at Point Park University's Center for Media Innovation in Downtown.

Two police officers responding to a burglary call in the 100 block of Finley Street said someone inside the home fired in their direction as they tried to enter the home. They returned fire and fatally shot a man later identified as Christopher Thompkins, 57, the homeowner.

After being awoken by an intruder in their second-floor bedroom, Thompkins' girlfriend said that Thompkins grabbed her pistol and chased after the intruder. Thompkins had been concerned about the safety of his mother, who was in a room on the first floor, she said.

“They shot the wrong guy. He didn't want to hurt no cops. He was trying to save his mother,” girlfriend Brenda Thompkins told the Tribune-Review on Sunday. A previous marriage between the two Thompkins ended in divorce, but they reconciled about seven years ago. She did not return a message Tuesday.

Peduto said he spent about a half-hour with family members and friends on Tuesday.

“Mr. Thompkins obviously had some issues in the past, but he had changed,” Peduto said, referring to a homicide conviction in connection with a 1994 incident. A judge vacated Thompkins' prison sentence of seven to 15 years in 1999.

“He had become the rock of this family, and this family had depended on him for so much,” Peduto said. “They lost somebody who they loved dearly, who was instrumental in their family, who was taking care of his mother... They're picking up the pieces literally and trying to move on.”

When asked if family members or friends had asked for any help, Peduto said, “I think they want the city to remember Mr. Thompkins for his entire life, for the care that he gave, for the love that he gave to his family... He was somebody who was able to turn his life around and be a caretaker to so many.”

The accused intruder, Juan Brian Jeter-Clark, 23, has been charged with trespassing. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

Peduto said he planned to meet Wednesday with acting police Chief Scott Schubert and Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich to get an update on the case.

Related Content
'They shot the wrong guy' says ex-wife of homeowner police shot dead during reported robbery
Brenda Thompkins awoke early Sunday morning to find a stranger standing near the bed in which she and her ex-husband, Christopher Thompkins, were sleeping on ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.