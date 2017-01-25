Citizens board: Video supports officer in Joey Porter arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's police watchdog group has dropped its investigation into the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter earlier this month, according to the group's director, who said video of the incident supports the officer's version of events.

Elizabeth Pittinger, executive director of the Citizens Police Review Board, said the footage aligns with the criminal complaint filed by Officer Paul Abel the night of the arrest, including his assertion that Porter grabbed his wrists and rendered him defenseless.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the department continues to support Abel, who activated his body-worn camera partway through the incident with Porter.

“Based upon our review of the facts, surveillance and body camera video, we have not wavered in support of (Abel's) arrest of Joey Porter and the filing of initial charges,” Hissrich said in a statement. “We are pleased that the CPRB agrees with our initial findings.”

Porter originally faced numerous charges, including aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., said in the days following the arrest that video did not support the most serious charges.

Zappala has said prosecutors plan to withdraw most charges, save for summary citations of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Porter was arrested Jan. 8 outside an East Carson Street bar after he scuffled with a bouncer and Abel after the bouncer denied Porter entry to a bar. The incident happened hours after a Steelers' win over the Miami Dolphins.

Porter faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 21.

Hissrich noted that because the case remains open and active, the department will not release the body camera footage.

The Associated Press contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-360-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.