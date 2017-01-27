Infrastructure funding needs to be addressed at Congressional hearing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Bedford County, has scheduled a congressional hearing for next week to discuss the need for more funding to improve the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure.

Shuster, whose district includes Fayette and Indiana counties and parts of Westmoreland, Washington and Greene, is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“With infrastructure on the front burner of the policy debate both in Congress and within the Trump administration, Chairman Shuster wants to focus attention on the need to focus infrastructure investment to maximize American competitiveness, encourage job creation and promote innovation,” Shuster spokesman Casey Contres said. “Next week's hearing will set the stage for the committee's work in the new Congress by exploring what must be done to build an American infrastructure for the 21st century.”

The hearing, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, will feature testimony from AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka and four corporate executives whose businesses are in the transportation sector or depend upon various aspects of the nation's transportation system.

All signs point to Washington doing something to improve the nation's infrastructure.

President Donald Trump made boosting infrastructure funding a cornerstone of his campaign, promising up to $1 trillion in new spending. Infrastructure was the second policy topic Trump mentioned in his election-night victory speech, and he brought it up during his inaugural address.

Of 11 executive orders and presidential memorandums issued by Trump through Thursday, two dealt with infrastructure.

An order Tuesday called for government to “streamline and expedite, in a manner consistent with law, environmental reviews and approvals for all infrastructure projects, especially projects that are a high priority for the nation, such as improving the U.S. electric grid and telecommunications systems and repairing and upgrading critical port facilities, airports, pipelines, bridges and highways.”

“Too often, infrastructure projects in the United States have been routinely and excessively delayed by agency processes and procedures,” Trump wrote in that order.

The same day, Trump issued a memo ordering the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to quickly review and approve construction and easement requests for the Dakota Access pipeline, a project that has led to major protests by Native American groups and their supporters.

And it's not just Trump or other Republicans such as Shuster who believe more investment is needed: Senate Democrats on Tuesday pitched a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, though it wasn't clear how it would be funded.

Administration officials have said they expect Trump to offer details this spring on how he would generate the $1 trillion for his infrastructure plan.

The Associated Press contributed. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.