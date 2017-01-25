2 Pittsburgh officers involved in fatal shooting 'want to come back'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Pittsburgh police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Larimer homeowner during a home invasion and “chaotic” exchange of gunfire soon could return to duty, the city's public safety director said Wednesday.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and acting police Chief Scott Schubert briefed Mayor Bill Peduto on an investigation into Sunday's shooting of Christopher Thompkins, 57, in his home on Finley Street. The officers arrived to investigate a reported break-in when shots were fired inside the house. They returned fire, killing Thompkins.

The officers — police have declined to identify them — remain on administrative leave.

“I think they want to come back,” Hissrich said. “We are assessing that, and hopefully soon they will be back. We have to make sure they are ready to come back, providing they're physically and mentally ready. We have experts who can determine that.”

Schubert said police and investigators with the Allegheny County District Attorney's office continue to review video and audio recordings of the incident, including video from a camera on the front porch of Thompkins' house, and conduct interviews with witnesses.

He said investigators have interviewed the officers. Police have said they will not identify the officers until the investigation is over. Schubert said police have updated Thompkins' family on details of the investigation.

He could not provide a timeline for when the investigation might end.

“Everything that we have is being turned over to the District Attorney's office,” he said. “They will make final decisions on anything on that side.”

Mike Manko, spokesman for District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., declined comment.

The two officers from the Zone 5 station on Washington Boulevard arrived at Thompkins' house shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a break-in. They reported hearing shots and seeing a man walking downstairs facing a front door where they were standing and firing in their direction.

They later arrested Brian Jeter-Clark, 23, Thompkins' apparent target, after finding him in the living room. They charged Jeter-Clark with criminal trespassing.

Schubert described the situation as chaotic.

“You don't know what you're going up against,” he said. “They're going to react, split second decision. ... I'm sure they feel horrible with the outcome afterwards, but that's not what they're looking at when they're going in and somebody's firing a weapon.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.