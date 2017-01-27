Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Farmers in Westmoreland County wary of Trump trade moves

Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Some 100 head of cattle take their turns at the feed trough at Heinnickel Farms Inc. in Loyalhanna Twp. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cattle roam their penn at Heinnickel Farms in Loyalhanna Township on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alquin Heinnickel poses for a portrait at his cattle farm in Loyalhanna Township on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. Heinnickel keeps approximately 600 cattle at a time on his farm where he spends around six months feeding and fattening them up, before they are sold to a meat market.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alquin Heinnickel poses for a portrait at his cattle farm in Loyalhanna Township on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. Heinnickel keeps approximately 600 cattle at a time on his farm where he spends around six months feeding and fattening them before they are sold to a meat market.

Westmoreland County farmer Alquin Heinnickel, who has benefited from the nation's trade deals, is watching closely as the new president scraps them.

Nearly all of the cattle raised by Heinnickel Farms in Hempfield go to a processing plant in suburban Philadelphia that ships beef around the world.

“It will definitely hurt us in the beef market. We export,” said Heinnickel, 70. “If (trade deals) go away and they don't negotiate new deals … I don't know. I really don't know.”

President Trump on Tuesday nixed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, and has indicated a desire to end or renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal involving the United States, Canada and Mexico that was signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1992 and enacted under Bill Clinton in 1994 to remove most tariffs and foster growth among the three countries. On the campaign trail, Trump called NAFTA “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere.”

NAFTA, however, is a “major beneficial agreement” for farmers, said Mark O'Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

U.S. exports to Canada and Mexico quadrupled from $8.9 billion in 1993 to more than $38 billion today, he said.

“That's a huge increase,” O'Neill said.

Agriculture remains the top economic driver in Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County, according to the National Agriculture Statistics Service, a branch of the Census Bureau.

In 2015, O'Neill said, Pennsylvania exported about $1.3 billion in agricultural goods to Canada, which represents 53 percent of all exported agricultural goods from the state. Mexico represented 7 percent of Pennsylvania's exported agricultural goods in the same year.

A 2015 U.S. Chamber of Commerce report described NAFTA as a “bonanza” to the country's agriculture industry. From 1993 through 2011, agricultural exports from the United States to Canada rose more than 250 percent and those to Mexico increased more than 400 percent, the report stated.

“In the bigger picture, these trade agreements are good for farms,” O'Neill said.

Heinnickel's farm raises 1,200 to 1,500 beef cattle every year at four growing facilities across its 1,800 acres. He said he sells about 90 percent of his beef cattle to JBS USA, one of the nation's largest beef processing facilities with a location in Souderton, Montgomery County.

JBS USA, a subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS SA, exports products to Mexico, Chile, England, Russia, Dubai, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan, according to the company's website. JBS officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Although Trump's decision to nullify U.S. involvement in the TPP did not come as a surprise, the move puts pressure on his administration to come up with something better, O'Neill said.

“If (Trump) doesn't like TPP, OK, work on something else,” he said.

The TPP would have included the United States with 11 other Pacific Rim countries that represent 40 percent of the world's economic output. Agriculture was a major industry expected to benefit under TPP from slashing tariffs and cultivating trade to bolster growth among participating nations.

O'Neill cited estimates that reached $4.4 billion in annual net income for the U.S. agriculture industry through the TPP. Pennsylvania farmers would have seen an estimated $177 million in net income increases.

“Obviously, there's a lot of positives with that,” he said.

O'Neill remains hopeful Trump will come up with something better.

“We believe (the Trump administration) will understand how important trade is and move forward with policies that are pro-farming,” he said.

Dustin Heeter, an educator with Penn State Extension in Westmoreland County, said beef and grain markets will be affected with scrapped trade deals, especially if that means tariffs increase. However, Heeter is hopeful too.

“Many in agriculture, in reality, we voted for him. I think beside the reactions to the (TPP) trade deal, there are more folks willing to wait and see rather than a complete negative reaction right away,” Heeter said.

Bob Berich, 49, owner of Valley Springs Farm in Ruffsdale, said he decided to sell meat directly to consumers when he got fed up with tumultuous meat markets.

“So none of my meat doesn't even go out of Westmoreland County, practically, let alone the state,” said Berich, who raises 53 head of cattle on 170 acres along with sheep, hogs, chickens and turkeys.

But that doesn't mean he won't closely watch what Trump does with trade deals.

“If he's just canceling something, I want to see what he's going to replace it with. Just like getting rid of Obamacare, there's goods and bads about that, too,” Berich said. “I mean, what are you going to replace it with?”

Berich, Heinnickel and O'Neill are aware of the pressure the president faces in coming up with an alternative.

“Other countries are not going to wait for the U.S.,” O'Neill said. “They will go forward with TPP without us.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

