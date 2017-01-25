Pittsburgh shooting leaves man in critical condition
Someone shot at a car stopped at an intersection Wednesday in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, sending one man to the hospital, officials said.
Officers responded about 11:40 a.m. to Jucunda and Grimes streets for a report of shots fired, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer. A short time later, a 21-year-old man walked into UPMC Mercy with a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the victim and another man were stopped at the intersection when one of two men standing on the corner shot at their vehicle, Schaffer said. The driver was uninjured and drove his passenger to the hospital. The victim had been shot in the ribs.
The victim, who police did not identify, was last reported in critical condition, Schaffer said. The suspects — two black men wearing gray-and-black hooded sweatshirts — fled the scene, she said.
The Group Violence Intervention Unit is investigating.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.