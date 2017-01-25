Suspect in Crafton Heights shooting turns herself in
One of two people wanted for the August shooting of a Crafton Heights man turned herself in to Pittsburgh police, officials said.
Dymond Locke, 20, remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday after turning herself in the previous morning at the Municipal Courts Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.
Domanek Cabbagestalk, 25 of Brookline, was found shot on a front porch on Aug. 31. He died at Allegheny General Hospital nine days later.
In November, police issued warrants for Locke and Julius Stackhouse, 33, who police believe might have relocated to the Cleveland area. He remains on the run, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding Stackhouse call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800 or the U.S. Marshal's Western PA Fugitive Task Force at 412-422-4722.
