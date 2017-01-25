Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

East Liberty man gets 3-6 years in prison for crash that killed passenger

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

An East Liberty man who told police he had been drinking and smoking marijuana before driving onto a sidewalk and striking a utility pole, killing his passenger, will serve up to six years in prison.

Tyrone Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by vehicle while DUI in addition to other charges for the death of Briauna Slaughter, 21, of Penn Hills.

Slaughter was a passenger in Jackson's Honda Accord when Jackson drove onto a sidewalk about 3:20 a.m. March 13 on Penn Avenue in Point Breeze and struck a utility pole. Slaughter was ejected from the car. Paramedics rushed her to UPMC Presbyterian, where she died a short time later.

Jackson told police he and Slaughter had been drinking at William Penn Tavern, according to a criminal complaint. His blood-alcohol level was 0.12, above the legal limit of 0.08. He admitted to smoking marijuana, according to the complaint.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alex Bicket sentenced Jackson to three to six years in prison followed by four years' probation.

