Cops: Mom of missing twins got $50K in government benefits

A Penn Hills woman for years received undue welfare benefits for her twins – who have been missing for at least a decade, according to police.

Patricia Fowler, 47, faces new charges of theft by deception, unsworn falsifications and making false statements to welfare investigators, court records show.

Fowler was originally arrested in August when it was discovered no one had seen the twins – Ivon and Inisha – for at least a decade. Formal arraignment on charges of obstruction, concealing the whereabouts of children and child endangerment is set for Thursday.

According to the latest criminal complaint, Fowler told detectives during the original investigation that she was no longer receiving benefits for the twins – who would now be about 18 – since they were no longer in her care.

An investigation, however, revealed that since June 1, 2011, Fowler continually submitted applications to the state Department of Human Services applying for various benefits: the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and medical benefits.

She listed herself and the twins on the applications, investigators said.

Between June 2011 and Aug. 31, 2016, Fowler received benefits she was not entitled to worth $58,891, according to the complaint. Her public defender did not immediately comment on the new charges.

Investigators have searched since August for the missing twins, who family members can't recall seeing in about a decade.

The case came to light when Penn Hills police helped Allegheny County Children, Youth and Families remove four children from Fowler's home in June. The children later were returned to Fowler. The agency then discovered Fowler had two children — fraternal twins— who were missing.

Fowler has provided numerous explanations, police said, ultimately admitting each was a lie: The twins were with an aunt in South Carolina. They lived with a high school friend. She sold them for $2,000 apiece.

In December, Allegheny County Police with cadaver dogs searched a North Braddock home in relation to the case, but did not say what prompted the search or what they were looking for.

County Detective Michael Kuma testified at an October hearing that the children are likely dead, but he can't prove that.

Fowler's 19-year-old son Datwon was arraigned Wednesday on charges he sent Facebook messages and texts to police pretending he was Ivon, claiming the twins were safe in Atlanta. The criminal complaint against him said the phone he texted from was traced to Patricia Fowler's home, where police caught the teen trying to flee.

Datwon Fowler, who remains in the Allegheny County Jail on $5,000 bail, is charged with obstruction, criminal use of communications and conspiracy to conceal the whereabouts of a child.

The Associated Press contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.