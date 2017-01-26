Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Two men killed in separate shootings in Pittsburgh
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 9:27 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Thursday, according to police: One in the city's Westwood neighborhood and one in Spring Garden.

Police responded to Kiski Way and Barlow Street in Westwood about 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Schaffer said. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he later died. Investigators have not released the man's name.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, officers responded to Spring Garden Avenue near Vinial Street for multiple reports of shots fired, according to Schaffer.

Police found a 40-year-old man from Fort Loudon on the landing of a set of city steps, Schaffer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating both cases.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.