Two men killed in separate shootings in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Thursday, according to police: One in the city's Westwood neighborhood and one in Spring Garden.

Police responded to Kiski Way and Barlow Street in Westwood about 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Schaffer said. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he later died. Investigators have not released the man's name.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, officers responded to Spring Garden Avenue near Vinial Street for multiple reports of shots fired, according to Schaffer.

Police found a 40-year-old man from Fort Loudon on the landing of a set of city steps, Schaffer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating both cases.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.