Pennsylvania to close state prison in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Thursday announced plans to close SCI Pittsburgh to save about $81 million a year at a time when inmate numbers are dropping.

Four other state prisons that were under consideration to close will remain open, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement.

SCI Pittsburgh will close by June 30.

The department said it was considering closing two prisons, but decided instead to close only SCI Pittsburgh. The other prisons under consideration were in Frackville, Mercer, Retreat and Waymart.

The number of state inmates has fallen by 2,400 since mid-2012.

SCI Pittsburgh will be the second state prison to close in Western Pennsylvania in four years. SCI Greensburg in Hempfield closed in June 2013.

State officials originally said closing Pittsburgh would pose a challenge because it serves as a diagnostic and classification center, as well as housing medical services such as a cancer treatment unit.

“Closing an institution is a challenging process, and this decision, made in consultation with Governor Tom Wolf, only came after considering input from stakeholders and an extensive review of all of the institutions and took into consideration several factors including the age, size, location, programming, and economic impact on local communities,” Wetzel said in a statement. “While we initially felt that closing SCI Pittsburgh would present challenges for closure, upon review of the information, we feel confident that those challenges can be mitigated by relocating the services and specialized units to other facilities.”

Employees of SCI Pittsburgh “will be offered a job within DOC,” Wetzel said, and inmates will be relocated.