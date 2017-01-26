Pittsburgh building code chief gets break on citation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's building code chief won a reprieve from a judge Thursday a little over a month after one of the chief's inspectors cited her home for a city building code violation.

District Judge Ron Costa of Morningside gave Jessica Margolis 30 days to replace a picket fence in the rear of her Stanton Heights home that had fallen onto a neighboring property.

Maura Kennedy, chief of the Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections, shares the house with Margolis.

Costa said he afforded Margolis and Kennedy the same consideration that he would any resident accused of a building code violation.

“We just want them to fix the problem,” he said after a hearing.

Dennis Lynch, a city building inspector, testified that inspectors visited the property in August and two other times after receiving a complaint from the neighboring property owner, Greg Sheffer, via Pittsburgh's 311 Response Center. He said the fence was a safety hazard because it blocked access to steps on Sheffer's property.

Margolis testified that the fence was removed Wednesday.

“I secured a building permit from the city, and they're actually going to get started (rebuilding) tomorrow,” she said.

She declined comment after the hearing.

Kennedy, who did not appear, later said the problem has been resolved. She declined further comment.

“I just wish them the best,” Sheffer said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.