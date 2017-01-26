Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh building code chief gets break on citation
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Bureau of Building Inspection Chief Maura Kennedy looks on as Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin addresses the media in Mayor Bill Peduto's office Monday, Dec. 1, 2014.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Pittsburgh's building code chief won a reprieve from a judge Thursday a little over a month after one of the chief's inspectors cited her home for a city building code violation.

District Judge Ron Costa of Morningside gave Jessica Margolis 30 days to replace a picket fence in the rear of her Stanton Heights home that had fallen onto a neighboring property.

Maura Kennedy, chief of the Department of Permits Licenses and Inspections, shares the house with Margolis.

Costa said he afforded Margolis and Kennedy the same consideration that he would any resident accused of a building code violation.

“We just want them to fix the problem,” he said after a hearing.

Dennis Lynch, a city building inspector, testified that inspectors visited the property in August and two other times after receiving a complaint from the neighboring property owner, Greg Sheffer, via Pittsburgh's 311 Response Center. He said the fence was a safety hazard because it blocked access to steps on Sheffer's property.

Margolis testified that the fence was removed Wednesday.

“I secured a building permit from the city, and they're actually going to get started (rebuilding) tomorrow,” she said.

She declined comment after the hearing.

Kennedy, who did not appear, later said the problem has been resolved. She declined further comment.

“I just wish them the best,” Sheffer said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.