Kraft Heinz salaried employees get day off after Super Bowl

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 2:54 p.m.

Kraft Heinz says the Monday after the Super Bowl will be a day off for its salaried employees, and it has launched an online — if tongue-in-cheek — campaign to make “Smunday” a national holiday.

The food producing giant, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, has started a Change.org petition. If 100,000 signatures or more are collected at www.smunday.org , Kraft Heinz will send the petition to Congress “in the hopes of making this dream a reality.”

But the offer of a day off to its employees stands whether or not the petition succeeds. The petition claims more than 16 people call in sick or miss work the day after the game.

The company says the decision impacts “thousands of employees” but wasn't more specific.

