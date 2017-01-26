Carnegie Mellon privacy clinic aims to help protect you from hackers

Hacked emails played a large role in last year's presidential election.

Yahoo announced last year the data of about 1.5 billion accounts was compromised in two separate data breaches.

And the Allegheny County District Attorney paid a ransom — about $1,400 worth of Bitcoins — to unlock documents and files targeted in a cyber attack.

Computers, cellphones, fitness trackers and other internet-connected devices are compiling more and more data about us than ever before, and that data can be under assault by hackers. Some of the top thinkers in data security at Carnegie Mellon University will try to fight back Friday with a privacy clinic to celebrate International Data Privacy Day.

"It is difficult to do anything or go anywhere without having your personal information collected, both online and in the physical world." Lorrie Cranor, co-director of CMU's Privacy Engineering Master's Program, a faculty member at CyLab, a cyber security research and education institute at the university, and a professor in the departments of Engineering and Public Policy and the Institute for Software Research. "Most of us really want to have some privacy, and it's really important to be educated about who is collecting our data and what we can do to protect our privacy."

At the privacy clinic, community members are welcomed to talk with CMU students researching data security and learn more about ways their data is targeted and how to protect it. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Connan Room at the Jared L. Cohon University Center in Oakland.

If you can't make it to the clinic, Cranor and her colleague, Norman Sadeh, also a co-director of the Privacy Engineering Master's Program and a faculty member at CyLab, shared their top five tips for keeping your data safe.

(1) Check the privacy settings on your smartphone. Many of your apps are unnecessarily collecting information about you and sharing it with third parties. By regularly reviewing your settings, you can turn off unwanted permissions and reduce the amount of information leaked by your apps.

(2) Be careful before opening unexpected emails, clicking links in these emails or opening attachments in emails. If unsure, verify that the email is coming from whom it claims to be coming before opening it or clicking on links. Phishing emails continue to be the source of many data breaches.

(3) Make sure to update all of your software and have the latest patches. Also make sure your anti-malware software automatically updates itself with the latest malware signatures. This will reduce your susceptibility to security and privacy compromises.

(4) Check your social network settings to restrict who can see your posts. If you have messages intended just for your friends, make sure you are not posting them for the whole world to see.

(5) Use strong passwords, and don't use the same password everywhere. It is OK to write down your passwords and store them in a safe place. Better yet, use a password manager and let it generate random passwords for you.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com.