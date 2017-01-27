Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Port Authority to offer WiFi access at 7 Pittsburgh light-rail stations
Theresa Clift | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
A Port Authority light-rail 'T' train arrives at Allegheny Station on the North Side on Wednesday, March 18, 2015.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Free WiFi internet access will soon be available to T riders at seven stations, from Allegheny in the North Side to Station Square in the South Side.

Comcast XFinity plans to have the service running, at no cost to the Port Authority, by June, according to a news release from the transportation agency.The Port Authority of Allegheny County Board of Directors voted Friday to approve the service.“We're excited to be able to provide this amenity to our riders,” Port Authority CEO Ellen McLean said in the release. “This is yet another step in our ongoing effort to enhance the public transit experience, and will be invaluable once we roll out real-time tracking on our light rail vehicles.”

Comcast customers will sign in with their Comcast accounts, while non-Comcast customers will be asked to provide an email address.The WiFi will be available at the stations but not aboard the train and underground.

Comcast also provides the service to transit riders in Philadelphia, Boston and southern New Jersey, the release said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.