Port Authority to offer WiFi access at 7 Pittsburgh light-rail stations
Updated 21 minutes ago
Free WiFi internet access will soon be available to T riders at seven stations, from Allegheny in the North Side to Station Square in the South Side.
Comcast XFinity plans to have the service running, at no cost to the Port Authority, by June, according to a news release from the transportation agency.The Port Authority of Allegheny County Board of Directors voted Friday to approve the service.“We're excited to be able to provide this amenity to our riders,” Port Authority CEO Ellen McLean said in the release. “This is yet another step in our ongoing effort to enhance the public transit experience, and will be invaluable once we roll out real-time tracking on our light rail vehicles.”
Comcast customers will sign in with their Comcast accounts, while non-Comcast customers will be asked to provide an email address.The WiFi will be available at the stations but not aboard the train and underground.
Comcast also provides the service to transit riders in Philadelphia, Boston and southern New Jersey, the release said.