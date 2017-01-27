Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

New antenna system to decrease dropped calls in tunnels
Theresa Clift | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
The Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Pittsburgh drivers soon can expect fewer dropped calls when traveling through the Fort Pitt, Liberty and Squirrel Hill tunnels.

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are funding the installation of a distributed antenna system in the tunnels, which will bring enhanced cell service, according to PennDOT.

The system has been up and running in the Liberty and Squirrel Hill tunnels, although it's still being tested. The Fort Pitt Tunnel system is to be activated by April, according to PennDOT.

The department is finalizing the agreement with Sprint before that service can be activated.

“Restoring cell service to the tunnels in Pittsburgh will help improve safety and eliminate connectivity issues,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a prepared statement. “PennDOT reminds motorists to use a hands-free device when behind the wheel and never text while driving.”

The system improves safety because drivers aren't fiddling with their phones to figure out what happened or redial numbers after their calls are dropped, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

In Pennsylvania, texting while driving is illegal, as is sending emails or messages of any kind. Phone calls are legal, but the state urges people to pull over whenever possible and use a hands-free device.

More than 250,000 vehicles use the tunnels daily, according to PennDOT.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

