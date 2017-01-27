PSWA's $500M capital improvements will mean higher costs to customers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers whose rates have increased for four consecutive years can expect that trend to continue over the next five as the authority embarks on a $500 million capital improvement program.

The PWSA board of directors on Friday outlined plans to replace and repair infrastructure — some of which dates to before the Civil War — and address lead levels in water.

Board Chairman Alex Thomson said the authority expects to spend $500 million on capital improvements over five years. He said the authority would borrow the money.

“We have no choice but to invest in this system,” Thomson said. “What that means is we're going to have to raise rates. If we don't do it, we're going to face challenges in being able to provide water to our customers.”

Water rates have increased each year since 2014. Directors last year approved increases that will cost customers using 4,000 gallons per months 13 percent more this year and 8 percent in 2018.

Interim Executive Director Bernard Lindstrom said a leak at the Aspinwall water plant last week nearly shut off water to the city.

“It took us three days to mobilize and locate and repair the leak,” he said.

Main pipes feeding the Highland Park reservoir, which supplies 60 percent of city water, date to before and during the Civil War and leak like a sieve, Lindstrom has said. Thomson said some pumps are so old that parts are no longer available.

“We have to have the parts manufactured,” he said.

PWSA announced in July that lead in the drinking water exceeded an EPA standard of 15 parts per billion. Earlier this month, the authority reported lead levels had decreased from 22 parts per billion to 18 parts per billion.

The authority is addressing the problem by identifying and replacing lead service lines running from water mains to homes, studying possible sources of lead infiltration and identifying water treatment chemicals that can reduce corrosion from lead pipes.

Directors on Friday approved contracts totaling up to $4 million with Frank J. Zottola Construction of Butler and Independent Enterprises of Collier to replace 1,000 to 1,500 lead lines by early July.

PWSA's water mains contain no lead.

Bob Weimar, interim director of engineering, said the problem is in service lines running from mains into homes.

The authority is responsible for service lines from mains to water shutoffs known as curb boxes outside of homes. Homeowners must maintain the portion of lines running from the box into their house.

Weimar said the authority has found lead on both sides of the curb box and is replacing its portion of lead lines. Homeowners must pay to replace their portion at a cost averaging $3,000 to $5,000. Few are doing it, Weimar said.

He said PWSA's water system includes about 85,000 residential taps. Lead lines are turning up in 20 percent to 25 percent of service lines scrutinized so far, he said. He could not immediately provide the total number of lead-containing lines.

Homeowners who do not replace their portion of a service line after PWSA replaces a line should expect lead levels to increase for a period. Weimar said that's because construction disturbs corrosion inhibiting chemicals on the inside of pipes.

He advised residents in those cases to let water run before drinking it and install a water filter.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.