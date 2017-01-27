Authorities searching for Penn Hills woman whose twins went missing
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department's Fugitive Task Force on Friday reportedly was searching for a Penn Hills woman whose twins have been missing for at least a decade.
Authorities said a new arrest warrant was issued for Patricia Fowler, 47, after she failed to appear for an arraignment Thursday on charges in connection with her children's disappearance, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.
Fowler was arrested in August when it was discovered no one had seen the twins — Ivon and Inisha — for at least a decade. Formal arraignment on charges of obstruction, concealing the whereabouts of children and child endangerment was scheduled Thursday.
Fowler also faces charges of theft by deception, unsworn falsifications and making false statements to welfare investigators, court records show, for allegedly received for years undue welfare benefits for her twins.
Between June 2011 and Aug. 31, 2016, Fowler received benefits she was not entitled to worth $58,891, according to a criminal complaint.