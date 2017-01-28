Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Kids go kazoo at annual festival
Andrew Russell | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Noah Brown, 6, of Alison Park, runs out of breath during a rendition of 'The William Tell Overture,' during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the main branch of the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Angelina Anderson, 6, of Baldwin puts on a cap and gown to march to 'Pomp and Circumstance,' during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the main branch of the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Children's librarian Nonie Heystek hands out kazoos during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Penelope Stotler, 7, of Oakmont whispers a song request to librarian Nonie Heystek, during the 11th annual Kazoofest. The event was held Saturday at the Carnegie Library in Oakland.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Winnie Stalnecker, 20 months old, of Brookline puts on a party hat with her father, Brent Stalnecker, during the 11th annual Kazoofest. The event was held Saturday at the Carnegie Library in Oakland.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Angie Oravec, of Uniontown shows her son, Cole Oravec, 1, how to play a kazoo during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Hazel Culyba, 3 of Highland Park plays the kazoo along with her parents, David Culyba and Sabrina Culyba, at the 11th annual Kazoofest at the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Helana Hubert, 6, of Hampton encourages her grandpa, Bill Warnick, of Hampton to play the kazoo during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the main branch of the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Ryan Ke, 8, of Aspinwall uses his party hat to amplify his kazoo playing during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the main branch of the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Inside the children's section of the Carnegie Library in Oakland on Saturday, a reedy rendition of “Row Row Your Boat” echoes through the stacks, marking the start of the 11th annual Kazoofest. Around 50 people gathered at the library to celebrate National Kazoo Day. For children's librarian Nonie Heystek, the event offers cheerful relief from the grim February weather. “National Kazoo Day is a nice holiday during a very bleak time of year,” said Heystek.

After handing out kazoos to attendees, Heystek kicked off the event with a quick history lesson and a tutorial, followed by play-a-longs featuring simple songs like “Mary had a Little Lamb,” and “Happy Birthday.” Heystek then led the group in renditions of classical pieces such as Beethoven's “Ode to Joy” and the “William Tell Overture.” She finished with song requests led by attendees that included the theme to the Mario Brothers video game and “Let it Go” from Disney's Frozen. Heystek sees the event as a chance for families to come together and enjoy music together.

“It's an excuse to pucker up and party, as we say,” said Heystek. “It's a really fun event for kids and families.”

