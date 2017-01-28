Kids go kazoo at annual festival
Inside the children's section of the Carnegie Library in Oakland on Saturday, a reedy rendition of “Row Row Your Boat” echoes through the stacks, marking the start of the 11th annual Kazoofest. Around 50 people gathered at the library to celebrate National Kazoo Day. For children's librarian Nonie Heystek, the event offers cheerful relief from the grim February weather. “National Kazoo Day is a nice holiday during a very bleak time of year,” said Heystek.
After handing out kazoos to attendees, Heystek kicked off the event with a quick history lesson and a tutorial, followed by play-a-longs featuring simple songs like “Mary had a Little Lamb,” and “Happy Birthday.” Heystek then led the group in renditions of classical pieces such as Beethoven's “Ode to Joy” and the “William Tell Overture.” She finished with song requests led by attendees that included the theme to the Mario Brothers video game and “Let it Go” from Disney's Frozen. Heystek sees the event as a chance for families to come together and enjoy music together.
“It's an excuse to pucker up and party, as we say,” said Heystek. “It's a really fun event for kids and families.”