Legionella found on multiple areas at Pittsburgh VA hospital
Tom Fontaine | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The VA hospital located along University Drive in Oakland (file photo).

Routine water testing at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare campus in Oakland revealed bacteria that cause Legionnaires' disease in several areas throughout the facility, VA officials said Saturday.

The findings prompted VA officials to implement water restrictions water in many areas of the University Drive hospital.

“At this time, there are no cases of hospital-acquired Legionnaires' disease,” VA spokesman Michael Marcus told the Tribune-Review.

Samples from five sinks in a vacant administrative unit came back positive for Legionella on Jan. 6, followed by positive samples from two adjacent sinks on Jan. 15, the hospital said.

On Jan. 25, samples from two sinks in an outpatient clinic and one sample from a supply line returned positive. Two days later, two samples from a different supply line came back positive.

“Water restrictions have been enacted for a significant portion of the University Drive hospital, including patient-care areas,” Marcus said.

Dr. Brooke Decker, the hospital's director of infection protection, said Legionella typically shows up in 1 percent to 2 percent of water samples tested.

She said hospital officials notified employees and patients, and posted signs in affected areas. The restrictions include no use of the facility's water supply for ice, drinking, handwashing, showering or bathing. The hospital is using portable hand-washing stations and has supplied affected areas with bagged ice and bottled water.

Legionnaire's disease is a form of pneumonia that can be fatal to patients with compromised immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates one in 10 people infected with the disease will die from it. About 5,000 cases are reported annually in the United States.

At least five patients' deaths were linked to a Legionnaires' outbreak at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System from February 2011 to November 2012.

Legionnaires' disease is not spread from one person to another but rather by breathing mist contaminated with the bacteria. Limiting the way water is used, such as restricting showers and providing bottled water, are some of the precautions normally taken to prevent infection.

Water restrictions will be in place for at least the next 14 daysas the hospital completes remediation work and awaits further test results to ensure that bacteria were successfully eradicated from affected areas, Decker said.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tfontaine@tribweb.com

