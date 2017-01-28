Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Protesters flood Pittsburgh streets over Trump's refugee ban
Nate Smallwood | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Protesters march along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh's Oakland section on Saturday in response to President Trump's order banning refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries from entering the country.
Protesters march along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh's Oakland section on Saturday in response to President Trump's order banning refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries from entering the country.
Kevin Lancy, 27, of Garfield, plays on his drum with a group of protesters marching down Forbes Avenue in Oakland on Saturday. The group demonstrated against President Trump's order banning refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries from entering the country.
Protesters march along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh's Oakland section on Saturday in response to President Trump's order banning refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries from entering the country.

Dozens of concerned citizens gathered in Oakland on Saturday to protest President Trump's ban on refugees to the United States.

Chants of inclusion and solidarity with the refugee community echoed along Forbes Avenue and through the streets of Oakland.

Drums were hit, chants led, and citizens ushered by Pittsburgh Police demonstrated their First Amendment right with vigor.

Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days. The order halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

