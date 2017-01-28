Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Mother of missing Penn Hills twins taken into custody
Tom Fontaine | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Patricia Fowler

Updated 1 hour ago

A Penn Hills woman whose twins have been missing for at least a decade and who went briefly missing herself after skipping a court hearing this week was taken into custody Saturday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said.

The department issued an arrest warrant for Patricia Fowler, 47, after she failed to appear for an arraignment Thursday.

Authorities discovered in August that no one had seen her twins — Ivon and Inisha — for at least a decade. She faces charges of obstruction, concealing the whereabouts of children and child endangerment in connection with the twins' disappearance.

Fowler also is accused of receiving undue welfare benefits for her twins for years.

Between June 2011 and Aug. 31, 2016, Fowler received benefits to which she was not entitled worth $58,891, according to a criminal complaint.

Fowler, who was placed in Allegheny County Jail after being arrested Saturday, faces charges of theft, unsworn falsifications and making false statements to welfare investigators, court records show.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.