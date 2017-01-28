Mother of missing Penn Hills twins taken into custody

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills woman whose twins have been missing for at least a decade and who went briefly missing herself after skipping a court hearing this week was taken into custody Saturday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department said.

The department issued an arrest warrant for Patricia Fowler, 47, after she failed to appear for an arraignment Thursday.

Authorities discovered in August that no one had seen her twins — Ivon and Inisha — for at least a decade. She faces charges of obstruction, concealing the whereabouts of children and child endangerment in connection with the twins' disappearance.

Fowler also is accused of receiving undue welfare benefits for her twins for years.

Between June 2011 and Aug. 31, 2016, Fowler received benefits to which she was not entitled worth $58,891, according to a criminal complaint.

Fowler, who was placed in Allegheny County Jail after being arrested Saturday, faces charges of theft, unsworn falsifications and making false statements to welfare investigators, court records show.